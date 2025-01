Adam agreed to a one-year, $4.8 million contract with the Padres on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After arriving in San Diego from Tampa Bay at last season's trade deadline, Adam dominated to the tune of a 1.01 ERA and 0.79 WHIP over 26.2 innings. As a result, he's been rewarded with a $2.1 million raise and will likely continue to work as a setup man for closer Robert Suarez.