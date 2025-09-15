Adam is expected to face a recovery timeline of 6-to-9 months after he underwent surgery Sept. 3 to address a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, MLB.com reports.

Adam sustained the season-ending injury during his relief appearance against the Orioles on Sept. 1, when he felt the quad pop while he tried to make a defensive play. Though his surgery seems to have gone off without a hitch, Adam's estimated recovery timeline suggests that he won't be ready to go for the start of spring training in February, and his availability for Opening Day could also be in question. The 34-year-old right-hander, who is under club control through 2026, was a first-time All-Star this season and accrued a 1.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 70:25 K:BB to go with eight wins and 30 holds over 65.1 innings before rupturing his quad.