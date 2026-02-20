Adam (quadriceps) "remains on track to potentially be ready" for Opening Day, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Adam's declaration last week on 97.3 The Fan that he thought he could be ready for the opener seemed more like overzealous injury optimism from a player which can be common at this time of year. However, it appears he does indeed have a chance to avoid a stint on the injured list, with the reliever noting Friday of the Padres' medical staff that, "I think they're on board." Recovering from left quadriceps tendon repair surgery, Adam has been throwing bullpens since early December and recently began change-of-direction drills and fielding his position while remaining stationary. The veteran reliever is slated to work as one of closer Mason Miller's main setup men.