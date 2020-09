Castro went 1-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in a victory versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Though the Padres ultimately won the game by seven runs, it was a tight affair most of the way. Castro played a key role in turning the tide in the Padres' direction, striking a two-run double in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie. The hit was the backstop's first since the Angels traded him to San Diego on Sunday.