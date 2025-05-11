Heyward went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored against Colorado in Saturday's 21-0 victory.

It's been a rough season so far for Heyward, who is batting just .191 on the campaign, but he got in on the fun during Saturday's offensive onslaught with a three-run homer to left field in the fourth inning. The veteran outfielder continues to start regularly against righties and sit against lefties, a situation that has resulted in him being in the lineup for just three of San Diego's past seven contests. Heyward's platoon role and lack of results this season make him difficult to roster in most fantasy formats.