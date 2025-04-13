Heyward went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk against the Rockies in a 2-0 victory Saturday.

Heyward provided an insurance run for San Diego with his 410-foot solo shot in the fifth inning. It was the veteran outfielder's first long ball in what has been a slow start to the campaign, as he's slashing just .182/.243/.303 through 37 plate appearances. Despite those poor numbers, Heyward has been in the lineup consistently against right-handed pitchers, and he's likely to continue working in the strong side of a left-field platoon.