Heyward agreed to terms on a contract with the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Heyward got off to a rough start with the Dodgers last season, slashing just .208/.289/.393 across 197 plate appearances before being released by the team in late August. He was able to latch on with Houston and end the regular season on a relatively positive note, going 12-for-55 with four homers and nine RBI over 24 games. Now in San Diego, the 35-year-old will likely form a platoon in left field with Connor Joe, who also signed a one-year pact with the Padres on Friday.