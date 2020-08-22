Guerra (1-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out three to earn the win Friday versus the Astros.

Starter Garrett Richards lasted only 2.1 innings Friday, but Guerra was able to come in and deliver quality pitching in the win. The right-hander had allowed eight runs over his last three appearances, so it was surprising to see him keep a scoreless line over multiple innings. Guerra still carries an 11.17 ERA and 2.38 WHIP with 14 strikeouts and two holds in 10 appearances.