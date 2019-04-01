Guerra is converting to the mound this season, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Guerra was once an interesting enough shortstop prospect to co-headline a trade for Craig Kimbrel, but his bat has been very poor over the last three seasons in the Padres' organization. He hasn't recorded a wRC+ above 68 at any of his four stops in the minors since the trade. Very early returns from his position switch are promising, as he reportedly sat 96-100 mph in his first bullpen session, but he'll have to demonstrate control and good secondaries before he's considered a true option on the mound.

More News
Our Latest Stories