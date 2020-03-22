Padres' Javy Guerra: Expected to fill roster spot
Guerra is a "lock" for a spot on the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Guerra has many things going for him. First, he enjoyed a solid spring, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings and striking out five across five appearances. Second, his skill set closely matches that of Andres Munoz, who underwent Tommy John surgery Friday and will miss the entire 2020 campaign. Finally, Guerra is out of minor-league options, meaning the Padres will need to keep him on their major-league roster to avoid exposing him to waivers. That all but guarantees the right-hander a place on San Diego's Opening Day roster, though he's unlikely to be used in high-leverage situations at the start of the campaign due to the dearth of more experienced talent joining him in the Padres' bullpen.
