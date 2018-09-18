Guerra is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.

Guerra will retreat to the bench after starting the past three games. While the 22-year-old went just 1-for-7 with a trio of strikeouts in those appearances, the Padres seem committed to giving him opportunities down the stretch. Freddy Galvis will slide to shortstop in this one, with Jose Pirela starting at the keystone.

