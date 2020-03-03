Padres' Javy Guerra: Impressing in Cactus League
Guerra has pitched three scoreless innings this spring, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Guerra is perhaps the most intriguing player among a host of talented Padres relievers as the converted shortstop is capable of touching triple-digits with his fastball but has only a season of experience on the mound. The right-hander's chances of making the Opening Day roster are by no means guaranteed, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, but they are enhanced by the fact that he pitched well in the minors last season and no longer has minor-league options.
