Guerra went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Monday's loss to the Giants.

Guerra was making his third consecutive start at shortstop. The 22-year-old is 1-for-9 with five strikeouts so far in the majors, but the rebuilding Padres seem intent to get a look at him over the final few weeks of the season. Guerra's at-bats will likely continue to come primarily at the expense of Corey Spangenberg and Jose Pirela, with Freddy Galvis shifted over to second base.

