Padres' Javy Guerra: Promoted to majors
Guerra was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
Guerra will join the Padres for the final few weeks of the season after Triple-A El Paso was eliminated from the Pacific Conference League playoffs over the weekend. The 22-year-old hit .223/.269/.398 with 13 homers for the Chihuahuas this season, so he doesn't figure to serve as anything more than infield depth for the big club.
