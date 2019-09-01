Guerra was recalled from Double-A Amarillo on Sunday.

Guerra made the transition to pitching this season and spent the bulk of the season at High-A Lake Elsinore before being promoted to Double-A less than two weeks ago. The 23-year-old has a 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 30:10 K:BB over 21.1 innings between the two levels.

