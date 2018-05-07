Padres' Javy Guerra: Returns to Triple-A
Guerra was returned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Guerra spent some time in the big leagues as the Padres' 26th man for the series in Mexico. With the team returning stateside, he'll head back to the minors. He went hitless in two pinch-hit appearances and will look to improve his .244 batting average with the Chihuahuas.
