Groome was traded from Boston to San Diego in exchange for Eric Hosmer, Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Padres will pay the majority of the money owed to Hosmer and in return they will get Groome back in the deal. Once a big-name prospect after being seen as perhaps the top prep pitcher in the 2016 draft class, Groome has dealt with injuries and diminished stuff since his days as an amateur. He could still make it as a back-end starter or swing man. Groome has a 2.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 57:30 K:BB in 53.1 innings over his last 10 starts split between Double-A and Triple-A.