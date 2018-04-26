Padres' Jeisson Rosario: Elite approach against Low-A pitching
Rosario went 2-for-5 with a run Wednesday for Low-A Fort Wayne at Great Lakes.
The fourth-youngest hitter in the Midwest League (behind three of his teammates), Rosario has been able to perform better so far against Low-A pitchers than he did against complex-league pitchers in 2017. He lowered his strikeout rate (16.1 percent to 15.3 percent) and ranks fifth in the league with a 25 percent walk rate. His plus speed is also on full display, as he is 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts through 72 plate appearances. The hype is starting to build around Rosario, and his elite approach and power/speed upside should allow him to finish the season well inside the top 50 prospects for dynasty leagues.
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...