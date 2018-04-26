Rosario went 2-for-5 with a run Wednesday for Low-A Fort Wayne at Great Lakes.

The fourth-youngest hitter in the Midwest League (behind three of his teammates), Rosario has been able to perform better so far against Low-A pitchers than he did against complex-league pitchers in 2017. He lowered his strikeout rate (16.1 percent to 15.3 percent) and ranks fifth in the league with a 25 percent walk rate. His plus speed is also on full display, as he is 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts through 72 plate appearances. The hype is starting to build around Rosario, and his elite approach and power/speed upside should allow him to finish the season well inside the top 50 prospects for dynasty leagues.