Eickhoff allowed two runs on four hits in four Cactus League innings while posting a 7:0 K:BB.

Eickhoff was never really in contention for a spot in the rotation after signing a minor-league deal with the Padres in January. The 29-year-old is likely to open the campaign with Triple-A El Paso but could be among the first in line for a callup should a San Diego starter go down with injury. Eickhoff holds a career 4.15 ERA (4.39 FIP) and 21.3 percent strikeout rate over 440 major-league innings.