Eickhoff is part of the Padres' three-man taxi squad on their current road trip, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Eickhoff enjoyed a strong spring, but he was never a serious contender for a spot in the Padres' rotation. The veteran has been a starter throughout most of his big-league career and can thus fill in as a long reliever or spot starter. He won't be able to participate in games unless a member of the current 30-man roster goes down to injury or tests positive for COVID-19.