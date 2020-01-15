Padres' Jerad Eickhoff: Signs with San Diego
Eickhoff signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee in late December, Aaron Hancock of 14 News reports.
The transaction hasn't been confirmed by the team but was confirmed by the pitcher himself in an interview. Eickhoff has had a tough time over the last two seasons, with injuries (including a lat strain, carpal tunnel syndrome, biceps tendinitis and a finger laceration) limiting him to 63.2 innings and a 5.80 ERA. Prior to those struggles, he was a capable if unexciting starter, posting a 3.87 ERA and a 21.0 percent strikeout rate over 65 starts. There's a chance he winds up as a backend starter at some point this season, but that would require far better health than he's had recently.
