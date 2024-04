The Padres recalled Estrada from Triple-A El Paso on Friday./

Estrada was sent down to Triple-A following the two-game Korea Series against the Dodgers. He's appeared in eight games with El Paso, registering a 2.08 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 20:3 K:BB and three saves over 8.2 frames, and the right-hander is set to bolster the Padres' bullpen. Estrada's move to the majors corresponds with right-hander Randy Vasquez being optioned to Triple-A El Paso