Estrada is dealing with an illness but believes he'll be available out of the bullpen Wednesday versus the Athletics, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Estrada went unused in Tuesday's 4-3 win because of the illness. The reliever said Wednesday that he's still a bit under the weather, but he thinks he's feeling well enough to give it a go, if needed. Estrada boasts a 43.2 percent strikeout rate across 18 appearances for the Padres this season.