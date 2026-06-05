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Padres' Jhony Brito: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Padres reinstated Brito (forearm) from the injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.

Brito has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from the UCL internal brace surgery and flexor tendon repair procedure he underwent in May 2025. He began playing in rehab games May 7 and has posted a 3.33 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across six appearances between rookie ball and Double-A. He'll move up to Triple-A now that he's fully healthy, and a promotion to the majors could come at some point if he continues to pitch well.

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