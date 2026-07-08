Padres' Jhony Brito: Covers 1.2 innings in 2026 debut

Brito tossed 1.2 perfect relief innings with one strikeout to earn a hold in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Arizona.

Brito pitched in the majors for the first time since undergoing UCL internal brace surgery and a flexor tendon repair procedure in April 2025. The right-hander looked great in his return, throwing 13 of 17 pitches for strikes and retiring all five batters he faced. Brito also impressed in a minor-league rehab stint leading up to his activation, recording a 1.46 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB over 37 frames spanning eight starts. He's stretched out well beyond the pitch count he registered Tuesday, so Brito could eventually be deployed as a bulk reliever or as a starter. For now, he may be assigned to work in a piggyback role with German Marquez, who was initially tabbed as an opener for Tuesday's contest but ended up covering five innings on 82 pitches.