The Yankees traded Brito, Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez and Kyle Higashioka to the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Brito logged a 4.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 90.1 innings in his first major-league season last year. While his stats may not jump off the page, he showed promise toward the end of the season when the Yankees moved him to the bullpen. However, considering the Padres are currently thin on major-league rotation arms, Brito may resume duties as a starter in 2024.