Padres' Jhony Brito: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brito (forearm) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday.
This is a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster for German Marquez, who signed a one-year deal with San Diego earlier in the day. Brito underwent a UCL internal brace procedure and a repair of his flexor tendon in April of 2025, and the team has yet to provide a timetable for his return.
