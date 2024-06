The Padres optioned Brito to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Brito's exit from the 26-man roster Monday was to make room for right-hander Adam Mazur, with the latter set to start Tuesday against the Nationals. Brito had served in long relief for the Padres out of the bullpen this season. Across 25 major-league outings, he's posted a 4.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB over 41.1 frames.