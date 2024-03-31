Brito struck out two over 2.1 perfect innings of relief Saturday in the Padres' 9-6 loss to the Giants.

Brito's appearance was already his third of the season. He had previously given up two earned runs while recording just one out while taking the loss in the Padres' season opener against the Dodgers on March 20 in South Korea, then was charged with another blown save after yielding two runs and recording one out in San Diego's domestic home opener Thursday versus the Giants. After the Padres returned home from the two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, Brito still looked to be a candidate for the vacant fifth spot in the San Diego rotation, but manager Mike Shildt ultimately elected to go with knuckleballer Matt Waldron for that role. Despite his two rocky appearances to begin the season, Brito's strong showing in long relief of Dylan Cease on Saturday could position him to be next in line for the rotation if the Padres should lose a starting pitcher at some point.