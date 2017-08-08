Chacin (11-8) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across six innings in Monday's loss to the Reds. He struck out five.

Chacin gave up a run on a first-inning rally before allowing two-run home runs in the third and sixth innings. He struggled a bit with his command, throwing just 58 percent of his pitches for strikes and routinely working from behind in the count. This dud ended a surprising string of 12 consecutive starts in which Chacin had given up three earned runs or fewer. He still hohlds a respectable 4.15 ERA and will look to get back on the grind Saturday against the Dodgers.

