Chacin's back tightened up Monday, so he's expected to now start Wednesday's contest with the Mets, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran starter was initially expected to start Tuesday's contest, but the back issue altered those plans. Kyle Lloyd will head up from the minors to start Tuesday's game, while Chacin will now line up to face left-hander Steven Matz.

