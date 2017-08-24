Chacin is dealing with swelling in his pitching hand following Wednesday's start, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Chacin lasted just 4.2 innings on Wednesday -- allowing five runs on six hits and three walks -- but whether that had more to deal with his play or the hand injury is relatively unknown. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being, with his next projected start against the Giants on Monday firmly up in the air. Manager Andy Green will likely shed some light on the situation in the coming days.