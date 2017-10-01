Chacin allowed a single run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Saturday's win over San Francisco. He didn't factor into the decision.

It's been a career year for the 29-year-old righty, as Chacin wraps up 2017 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 7.6 K/9. It's also worth noting that he was dominant at Petco Park with 1.79, 0.98 and 7.5 marks through 16 starts. However, those home numbers also highlight how much Chacin struggled on the road. Looking ahead to 2018, with more consistency away from Petco, Chacin could quickly become a strong fantasy asset. Additionally, the asking price is going to be reasonable in most circles.