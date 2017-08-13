Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Holds Dodgers to one run
Chacin gave up one run on four hits and four walks while striking out three in five innings Saturday against the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.
While he only gave up one run, Chacin was inefficient, walking four and needing 93 pitches (50 strikes) to get through five frames. Still, for an unheralded righty going to Dodger Stadium, that's about as good as you can hope for. He has quietly lowered his ERA to 4.06, and can be deployed in a pinch in standard mixed leagues. Chacin lines up to start Thursday when the Padres host the Nationals.
