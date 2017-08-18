Chacin (11-8) did not factor into the decision Thursday despite holding the Nationals to one earned run over 5.0 innings. He notched six strikeouts and issued four walks over 104 pitches.

Chacin and Edwin Jackson were locked in an unlikely pitcher's duel Thursday as each hurler held their opponent to one run apiece. Chacin did his best to keep the Padres in it, leaving the game with the score tied after his pitch count climbed into the triple digits after five innings. A Ryan Zimmerman home run off of Kirby Yates ultimately did the Padres in as the Friars simply couldn't find an answer against Washington's pitching. Chacin has allowed less than three runs in five of his last six outings, but he's notched just one win in his last four starts. He's lined up to face the Cardinals on Wednesday in St. Louis for his next start.