Chacin (13-10) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies, throwing six shutout innings despite losing a no-hitter bid in his final frame. He walked three and allowed that hit, but he struck out six.

He yielded the Rockies' first knock on a two-out single in the sixth by DJ LeMahieu. Though the right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.98 with the brilliant home outing, Chacin has displayed up-and-down performance -- especially via his woeful 6.93 road ERA -- that has obscured some brilliant outings this year, making him a tough mixed-league starting option on the whole. Still, even in a road matchup to close out his 2017, he could help championship-chasing fantasy streamers next Saturday against the offensively challenged Giants at pitcher-friendly AT&T Park.