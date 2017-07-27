Chacin (10-7) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues to roll, as he hasn't given up more than three earned runs in a start since the calendar flipped to June. Chacin's 2.77 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 52:23 K:BB in 61.2 innings during those 10 starts are impressive, and there's no reason to expect a let-up in his next outing Tuesday at home against the Twins.

