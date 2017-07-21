Chacin (9-7) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters through six innings during Thursday's win over San Francisco.

The 29-year-old righty has now allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past 10 starts to improve to a 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7.6 K/9. Chacin's fantasy value is climbing, and it's worth noting that he's been especially strong at home this season with a 1.94 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. It's also encouraging that he's been able to pile up nine wins despite playing for a basement-dwelling club. Chacin projects to face the Mets at Petco Park in his next start.

