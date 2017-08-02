Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Silences Twins for 11th victory
Chacin (11-7) shut the Twins out over seven innings Tuesday, allowing just three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
He kept the ball on the ground with great effectiveness, generating a dozen groundouts against just two flyouts. "Ace" isn't a word that comes to mind to describe Chacin, but he's at the top of the San Diego rotation and delivering reasonably fantasy-relevant stats, as those 11 victories are accompanied by a 3.99 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. In fact, looking underneath the hood reveals that Chacin has held the opposition to two or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 starts, recording a 2.30 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in that span (albeit with a subpar 6.9 K/9). It looks like the 29-year-old has found something in San Diego, as he's seen his velocity tick up a bit this year, though he still shouldn't be mistaken for anything other than a middle-of-the-road starter.
