Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Struggles with control Wednesday
Chacin (11-9) landed in the loss column after allowing five runs - four earned - on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters through 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Chacin had issues controlling the ball Wednesday, as he hit four batters in addition to walking three, ultimately leading to his early exit. The 29-year-old owns an unimpressive 4.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 147 innings (26 starts) this season, but his seven wins, 1.86 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 13 starts at Petco Park make him a viable streaming option whenever he's on the bump for the Padres at home. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Giants in San Diego in his next scheduled start Monday.
