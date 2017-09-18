Play

Chacin allowed three earned runs on five hits across 4.1 innings of a 4-3 win over the Rockies on Sunday. He also walked two and struck out four, failing to factor into the decision.

Chacin departed while the Padres were behind 3-0, but a late-game comeback spared him from his 11th loss of the season. He's only won once since Aug. 2 and now owns a 4.12 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, which are right in line with his career marks of 3.96 and 1.34.

