The Pirates traded Choi and Rich Hill to the Padres on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

San Diego has been giving regular starts at DH to the backup catcher (Luis Campusano) since letting Nelson Cruz go, and Choi will provide an upgrade versus right-handed pitching. While Choi has mostly struggled this season, he is a career .246/.351/.459 hitter against right-handers.