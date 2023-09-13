Choi (foot/rib) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso on Friday after a two-day shutdown and has gone 2-for-13 with three walks against four strikeouts while playing in games in four of the past five days.

Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 14 with a left rib cage strain and was cleared to resume a rehab assignment Sept. 5, only to suffer what Padres manager Bob Melvin said what was a fractured ankle in his first game with El Paso, per Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Given the nature of the injury, Choi was presumed to be shut down for the season, but he was cleared to play two days later for El Paso, and his fractured ankle has since been reclassified as a right Lisfranc foot injury, according to MLB.com. Choi has made three starts at designated hitter and one at first base since resuming his rehab assignment, and once activated from the IL, he'll likely share work at both spots with Garrett Cooper while the Padres are without Jake Cronenworth (wrist) for the foreseeable future.