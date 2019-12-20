Play

Yacabonis agreed to a minor-league deal with the Padres on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Yacabonis struggled with Baltimore throughout the 2019 campaign, accruing a 6.80 ERA and 1.83 WHIP with a 33:24 K:BB over 41 innings. He'll get a fresh start in San Diego, though he'll have to earn his way back to the big leagues.

