Padres' Jimmy Yacabonis: Inks MiLB deal with San Diego
Yacabonis agreed to a minor-league deal with the Padres on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Yacabonis struggled with Baltimore throughout the 2019 campaign, accruing a 6.80 ERA and 1.83 WHIP with a 33:24 K:BB over 41 innings. He'll get a fresh start in San Diego, though he'll have to earn his way back to the big leagues.
