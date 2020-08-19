Yacabonis was sent from San Diego to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday.

Yacabonis signed a minor-league deal with the Padres over the offseason but never made it onto the 40-man roster, let alone the active roster. He'll remain off both rosters in Seattle but will be part of the team's player pool. All of the 28-year-old righty's big-league innings to date have come with Baltimore, where he posted a 5.75 ERA in 101.2 innings over the last three seasons, striking out just 16.1 percent of opposing batters while walking 12.2 percent.