Musgrove has been able to throw while on the COVID-19 injured list but is expected to miss at least one turn in the rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres have yet to specify whether Musgrove tested positive for the virus himself, but the fact that he's at least able to throw is encouraging either way. He isn't expected to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against Arizona, with Mike Clevinger scheduled to take the hill instead, but he may have a chance to return for his next turn in the rotation.