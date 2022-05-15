Musgrove gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings during Sunday's 7-3 win over Atlanta in 11 innings. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Atlanta tallied one run via a throwing error during the second inning, and the only runs Musgrove were responsible for in the contest came via a two-run home run from Dansby Swanson during the fourth frame. The right-hander otherwise held Atlanta to four singles, and he has yet to surrender more than two earned runs in any of his seven starts this season. Musgrove will carry a 2.20 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 47:6 K:BB into his next outing, which tentatively lines up for next weekend in San Francisco.