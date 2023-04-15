Musgrove (toe/shoulder) will make another rehab start Sunday with Single-A Lake Elsinore, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
As long as there are no setbacks during that outing, Musgrove should be cleared to join the Padres' rotation late next week. He threw 4.1 innings in his rehab debut last week with Triple-A El Paso but needed a cortisone shot in his right shoulder after falling hard on a fielding play. The 30-year-old right-hander tossed a full-intensity bullpen session Friday without issue and is now finally nearing the end of his recovery from a February toe fracture.
