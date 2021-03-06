Musgrove tossed two perfect innings and struck out one batter during Friday's Cactus League contest versus San Francisco.
In his exhibition debut with his hometown team, Musgrove needed only 18 pitches to make quick work of six batters. The right-hander is slotted to fill a back-end spot in a Padres rotation that, on paper, looks to be among the best in the league heading into the season.
More News
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Sent to San Diego•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Comes to terms with Pirates•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Dominant over seven innings•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Punches out 11 in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Fans eight in loss•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Five strikeouts in short outing•