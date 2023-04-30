Musgrove did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against San Francisco. He struck out three.

Musgrove started the fourth inning with a 5-2 lead. But five of the six batters he faced in the inning reached, and all five came around to score. Musgrove has made two starts this season after a toe and shoulder injury held him out. After a career-best 2.93 ERA last season, Musgrove sits at 10.80 in 2023. His next start is tentatively scheduled against the Dodgers, where he will look to get on track.