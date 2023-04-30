Musgrove did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against San Francisco. He struck out three.
Musgrove started the fourth inning with a 5-2 lead. But five of the six batters he faced in the inning reached, and all five came around to score. Musgrove has made two starts this season after a toe and shoulder injury held him out. After a career-best 2.93 ERA last season, Musgrove sits at 10.80 in 2023. His next start is tentatively scheduled against the Dodgers, where he will look to get on track.
More News
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Earns win in return•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Taken off 15-day IL for start•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: To make 2023 debut Saturday•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Strikes out eight in latest start•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Another rehab start Sunday•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Throwing bullpen Friday•